StockMarketWire.com - Global equities investor RIT Capital Partners posted a negative first-half performance that nevertheless beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share in the six months through June fell 2.1%, compared to a 2.8% fall on the MSCI All Country World Index.
The company declared a dividend of 17.5p per share for October and said that represents an increase of almost 3% over the previous year's dividend.
'The first six months of this year have witnessed exceptional economic, societal and market turbulence,' chairman James Leigh-Pemberton said.
'During the period of extreme market weakness in mid-March, our NAV was, of course, not immune from the declines, though our cautious stance and diversified approach provided some protection from the full extent of the falls.'
'Our focus remains on preserving shareholders' wealth, which means that we will maintain our discipline at times like these when many asset prices do not reflect the risks which we can observe, even if we miss out on the full extent of market exuberance.'
'However, this does not mean that we have stayed dormant.'
'Market conditions have presented opportunities across a range of asset classes and ... we have been deploying capital in areas which meet stringent risk/return objectives in order to sow the seeds of future capital growth.'
