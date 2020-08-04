StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo said its profit more than halved on the back of lower sales and a $1.3bn hit from impairments owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £2.0bn from £4.2bn on-year as sales slipped 8.7% to £11.8bn.
Volume fell 12% to 217m.
Exceptional operating items included non-cash impairment charges of £1.3bn, across its businesses including in India, Nigeria, Ethiopia and on the Windsor brand in Korea, reflecting 'the impact of Covid-19 and challenging trading conditions,' the company said.
The final recommended dividend of 42.47 pence per share was unchanged on-year, taking the full year dividend to 69.88p per share, an increase of 2%.
'Given the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we are not able to provide specific financial guidance and as such not able to provide the expected impact of exchange for the year ending 30th June 2021,' Diageo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: