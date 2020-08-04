StockMarketWire.com - Physiomics, which provides solutions to predict the effects of cancer treatment regimens, said it was trading in line with expectations for the year through June.
Trading for the current financial year, meanwhile, had 'started well' with a further contract with Bicycle Therapeutics, announced on 30 June, a strong continuing relationship with Merck.
'In addition, the company's investment in additional marketing capability has led to an increased volume of introductory calls with potential new clients, some of which the board hopes will be converted into further projects in the second half of this calendar year,' Physiomics said.
Net cash as at 30 June stood at £1.1m, strengthened by a £0.83m share placing in May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
