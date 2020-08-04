StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials supplier to the aerospace market Velocity Composites said it had appointed Chris Williams as finance director.
Andrew Hebb, who had been interim finance director and company secretary since January 2019, would remain available to provide an orderly hand over.
William was most recently finance and commercial director at Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms, part of the Bettys & Taylors Group.
He had previously held strategic and divisional finance roles at the engineer Caparo Industries and food company Shazans.
At 2:32pm: [LON:VEL] Velocity Composites Plc share price was -1p at 17.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
