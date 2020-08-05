CA
06/08/2020 13:15 Official International Reserves
06/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
06/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
07/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
07/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
11/08/2020 13:15 Housing Starts
CH
10/08/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
10/08/2020 04:00 PPI
10/08/2020 04:00 CPI
DE
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
06/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
06/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
07/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
07/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW economic sentiment indicator
ES
06/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
07/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
12/08/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
13/08/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/08/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
14/08/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/08/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
14/08/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
19/08/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/08/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/08/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
21/08/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
02/09/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
02/09/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
03/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
FR
06/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
06/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
06/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
06/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
IE
06/08/2020 01:01 Services PMI
06/08/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover
IT
06/08/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
06/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
JP
06/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
06/08/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
07/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
07/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
11/08/2020 00:50 Balance of payments
11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
11/08/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey
11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
12/08/2020 00:50 Current Account
12/08/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
13/08/2020 00:50 Prelim GDP q/q
13/08/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
13/08/2020 00:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
17/08/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/08/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
UK
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
06/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/08/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/08/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/08/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
21/08/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
02/09/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
US
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report
06/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
06/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
06/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
06/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/08/2020 13:30 PPI
11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
11/08/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/08/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
12/08/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
12/08/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
12/08/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/08/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
14/08/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
17/08/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/08/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
18/08/2020 00:00 Housing Starts
18/08/2020 13:30 Building Permits
19/08/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
02/09/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
02/09/2020 19:00 Beige Book
03/09/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
03/09/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
