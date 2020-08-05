Interim Result

06/08/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

06/08/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

06/08/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)

06/08/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

06/08/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

06/08/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

06/08/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

06/08/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

06/08/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

06/08/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

06/08/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

06/08/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)

06/08/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

06/08/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

06/08/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

06/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

06/08/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)

06/08/2020 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)

07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

07/08/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

07/08/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

07/08/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

07/08/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)

10/08/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

10/08/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)

10/08/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

10/08/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

11/08/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

11/08/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

11/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

11/08/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

11/08/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)

11/08/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

11/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

11/08/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)

12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)



Final Result

07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)

11/08/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

11/08/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)

13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)



AGM / EGM

06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)

06/08/2020 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)

06/08/2020 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

07/08/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)

07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

10/08/2020 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

10/08/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

10/08/2020 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)

10/08/2020 iEnergizer Ltd (IBPO)

10/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

10/08/2020 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)

10/08/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)

12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)

18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)

18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)

19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)

21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)

25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)

03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)



Trading Statement

10/08/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

11/08/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

11/08/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

11/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

11/08/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

11/08/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

11/08/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

11/08/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

11/08/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)



Ex-Dividend

06/08/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

06/08/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

06/08/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

06/08/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

06/08/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

06/08/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

06/08/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

06/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

06/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)

06/08/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

06/08/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)

06/08/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

06/08/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

06/08/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

06/08/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)

06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

06/08/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)

06/08/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

06/08/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

07/08/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

07/08/2020 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)

07/08/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

07/08/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

07/08/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

07/08/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

07/08/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

07/08/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

10/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

11/08/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

11/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)

11/08/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)

20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com