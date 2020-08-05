Interim Result
06/08/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
06/08/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
06/08/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
06/08/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
06/08/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
06/08/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
06/08/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
06/08/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
06/08/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
06/08/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
06/08/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
06/08/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
06/08/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
06/08/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
06/08/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
06/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
06/08/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
06/08/2020 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
07/08/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
07/08/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
07/08/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
07/08/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)
10/08/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
10/08/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
10/08/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
10/08/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
11/08/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
11/08/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
11/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
11/08/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
11/08/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
11/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
11/08/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
Final Result
07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
11/08/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
11/08/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
AGM / EGM
06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
06/08/2020 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
06/08/2020 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
07/08/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
10/08/2020 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
10/08/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
10/08/2020 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
10/08/2020 iEnergizer Ltd (IBPO)
10/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
10/08/2020 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
10/08/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)
12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
Trading Statement
10/08/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
11/08/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
11/08/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
11/08/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
11/08/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
11/08/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11/08/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)
Ex-Dividend
06/08/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
06/08/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
06/08/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
06/08/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
06/08/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
06/08/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
06/08/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
06/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
06/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
06/08/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
06/08/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
06/08/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
06/08/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
06/08/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
06/08/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)
06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
06/08/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
06/08/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
06/08/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
07/08/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
07/08/2020 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
07/08/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
07/08/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
07/08/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
07/08/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
07/08/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
07/08/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
10/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
11/08/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
11/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)
11/08/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
