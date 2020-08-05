StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group UDG Healthcare reinstated its interim dividend and annual guidance, citing greater visibility as lockdowns eased.
The company declared an interim dividend for the six months through March of 4.46c per share, unchanged on year.
A decision to pay a final dividend for the year through September remained under review.
UDG said it expected to post adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year of between 43c and 45c.
'While some parts of our operations have been impacted by the pandemic and we continue to respond as required, the strong market positions and resilience demonstrated across the majority of the business leave the group well positioned for the future,' UDG said.
'While some uncertainty remains, given the improvement in visibility across the divisions, the group is reinstating financial guidance for the 2020 financial year.'
UDG said profit had fallen in the third quarter due to the pandemic, following a 'strong' first half.
Even so, pre-tax profit on a constant currency basis for the first nine months of the year was expected to be ahead of the prior year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
