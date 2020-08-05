StockMarketWire.com - Clean technology company Verditek said finance director Tim Lord had resigned following recent company restructure.
Verditek said moving from R&D stage to full commercialisation had resulted in the requirements of the company changing.
It had recently also hired Rob Richards as its new chief executive.
George Katzaros would act as interim finance director until a permanent replacement for Lord was found.
'As the company moves forward in its exciting new phase, with strong revenue growth in multiple new segments now coming through, it is important to build a team best suited to maximise on this opportunity,' Richards said.
At 9:10am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was +2.5p at 13.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: