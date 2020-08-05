StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property commercialisation group NetScientific said it had lauched a £2.3m share placing to fund the acquisition of investment services company EMV Capital, in a related party transaction.
New shares in the company were being offered at 65p each.
EMV Capital was owned by NetScientific's interim chief executive Ilian Iliev and had interests in the industrial high-tech, energy, circular economy, smart city, transportation and healthcare sectors.
At 9:25am: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was -2.13p at 7.63p
