StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration company IronRidge Resources reported 'extremely high-grade' drilling results at its Ebilassokro and Ehuasso targets within the Zaranou gold project area in the Ivory Coast.
At the Ehuasso target, the results confirmed the visible gold observed in hole ZARC0013 with an overall intercept of 24 meters at 13.6 grams per tonne from 136m depth downhole, which included a higher-grade portion of 4m at 76.2g/t.
Additional visible gold had now been observed in quartz vein drill cuttings from hole ZARC0015 within the newly defined Ehuasso main target, the company said.
'These results are significant as they confirm high-grade mineralisation depth continuity below previously reported high-grade intersections in hole ZARC0009; with mineralisation now open from surface to a vertical depth of 125m,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was +3.75p at 19.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: