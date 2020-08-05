StockMarketWire.com - Battery minerals focused Regency Mines said it planned to change its name to Corcel.
'The purpose of the name change is to more closely reflect the company's strategy to develop its businesses across the battery metals exploration and flexible grid solutions space,' it said.
An application was being made to Companies House in the UK for the name change.
At 9:30am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was 0p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: