StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      189.88       +8.26%
Fresnillo                               1345.50       +6.36%
Evraz                                    313.70       +6.27%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2160.00       +6.25%
Polymetal International                 2028.00       +5.21%
Diageo                                  2661.25       -2.20%
HSBC Holdings                            330.38       -1.88%
Legal & General Group                    216.55       -1.61%
NatWest Group                            111.05       -1.24%
Mondi                                   1411.75       -0.86%

FTSE 250
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.10      +17.26%
Hochschild Mining                        308.10      +11.07%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1155.00      +11.06%
Ferrexpo                                 199.85      +10.11%
Centamin                                 229.35       +8.29%
Hammerson                                 55.70       -7.23%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.50       -3.27%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             266.25       -2.83%
C&C Group                                227.75       -2.46%
Cineworld Group                           37.58       -2.39%

FTSE 350
Hastings Group Holdings                  252.10      +17.26%
Hochschild Mining                        308.10      +11.07%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1155.00      +11.06%
Ferrexpo                                 199.85      +10.11%
Centamin                                 229.35       +8.29%
Hammerson                                 55.70       -7.23%
Hg Capital Trust                         251.50       -3.27%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             266.25       -2.83%
C&C Group                                227.75       -2.46%
Cineworld Group                           37.58       -2.39%

AIM
Fastjet                                    0.06      +35.29%
Altus Strategies                          55.50      +33.73%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +33.33%
Thor Mining                                0.73      +30.09%
Xtract Resources                           1.55      +26.53%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -20.00%
Netscientific                              8.25      -15.38%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.13      -10.34%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  31.50      -10.00%

Overall Market
Fastjet                                    0.06      +35.29%
Altus Strategies                          55.50      +33.73%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +33.33%
Thor Mining                                0.73      +30.09%
Xtract Resources                           1.55      +26.53%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -20.00%
Netscientific                              8.25      -15.38%
Webis Holdings                             1.35      -12.90%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.13      -10.34%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  31.50      -10.00%