FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 189.88 +8.26% Fresnillo 1345.50 +6.36% Evraz 313.70 +6.27% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2160.00 +6.25% Polymetal International 2028.00 +5.21% Diageo 2661.25 -2.20% HSBC Holdings 330.38 -1.88% Legal & General Group 216.55 -1.61% NatWest Group 111.05 -1.24% Mondi 1411.75 -0.86% FTSE 250 Hastings Group Holdings 252.10 +17.26% Hochschild Mining 308.10 +11.07% Morgan Sindall Group 1155.00 +11.06% Ferrexpo 199.85 +10.11% Centamin 229.35 +8.29% Hammerson 55.70 -7.23% Hg Capital Trust 251.50 -3.27% Watches Of Switzerland Group 266.25 -2.83% C&C Group 227.75 -2.46% Cineworld Group 37.58 -2.39% FTSE 350 Hastings Group Holdings 252.10 +17.26% Hochschild Mining 308.10 +11.07% Morgan Sindall Group 1155.00 +11.06% Ferrexpo 199.85 +10.11% Centamin 229.35 +8.29% Hammerson 55.70 -7.23% Hg Capital Trust 251.50 -3.27% Watches Of Switzerland Group 266.25 -2.83% C&C Group 227.75 -2.46% Cineworld Group 37.58 -2.39% AIM Fastjet 0.06 +35.29% Altus Strategies 55.50 +33.73% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Thor Mining 0.73 +30.09% Xtract Resources 1.55 +26.53% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Netscientific 8.25 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 -10.34% Salt Lake Potash Limited 31.50 -10.00% Overall Market Fastjet 0.06 +35.29% Altus Strategies 55.50 +33.73% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Thor Mining 0.73 +30.09% Xtract Resources 1.55 +26.53% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -20.00% Netscientific 8.25 -15.38% Webis Holdings 1.35 -12.90% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.13 -10.34% Salt Lake Potash Limited 31.50 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
