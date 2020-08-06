StockMarketWire.com - Outsourced services provider Serco has announced revenue grew by 24% in the first half and profits also rose, boosted by contract wins in 2019 and the acquisition of the Naval Systems Business Unit of Alion last August, while COVID-19 had 'little effect' on profits.
In its results for the six months to 30 June 2020, the company reported revenue £1.8bn, with organic growth of 15% and a 9% uplift from the Naval Systems Business Unit (NSBU) in North America acquisition.
Underlying trading profit climbed 53% to £78m in the first half of the year, with NSBU adding 20%, while reported operating profit increased by £72m to £89m.
Serco said its order intake during the period was 'strong' at £1.9bn, with approximately 60% of the order intake related to existing contracts being rebid or extended and 40% being new work. This took the order book from £14.1bn at the end of 2019 to £14.5bn.
Group chief executive Rupert Soames called its first-half performance 'exceptionally strong' and said that while Covid-19 has had little effect on profits, 'there have been some dramatic impacts, positive and negative, on individual contracts'.
Soames added: 'Pleasingly, at a time when a number of tenders have been delayed as a result of the crisis, our order intake was once again ahead of our revenues giving us a positive book-to-bill ratio.'
Serco saw free cash flow increase by £80m year-on-year, as cash flow benefitted from tax payment deferrals of around £49m, although the company said that subject to trading in the second half, it intends to pay taxes deferred by the end of the year.
At 8:27am: [LON:SRP] Serco Group PLC share price was -16.9p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: