StockMarketWire.com - Civitas Social Housing reported a 'slight increase' in net assets and said rents had been collected as normal and were unaffected by COVID-19.
The net asset value as at 30 June 2020 was 670,898, up from 670,564 reported in March.
The company declared an uplifted dividend of 1.35p consistent with the stated objective of paying a total of 5.4p for the year to 31 March 2021.
'The company continues to perform in line with expectations and rents have been collected as normal and unaffected by COVID-19, ' Civitas said.
At 9:29am: [LON:CSH] Civitas Social Housing PLC share price was +0.4p at 113.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
