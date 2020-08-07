StockMarketWire.com - Health care services provider Bupa Finance reported lower first-half profit as disruption caused by Covid-19 to its healthcare provision and aged care businesses offset improved profit performance in its insurance businesses.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £191m from £257m on-year as revenue slipped 3% to £5.8bn.
Solvency II capital coverage ratio rose to 169% from 159%.
'Underlying profit from operating segments is likely to be broadly in line with our pre-pandemic expectations although market conditions will remain challenging with the potential for significant volatility,' the company said.
'Performance in our provision businesses will improve in the second half of the year as they re-open for service, but we are prepared for further disruption from COVID-19 with local lockdowns,' it added.
At 8:07am: [LON:BUPF] share price was 0p at 98.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: