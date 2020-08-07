StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2385.00      +10.57%
Rightmove                                629.10       +8.88%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1898.75       +4.04%
Smith & Nephew                          1576.00       +2.64%
Ocado Group                             2260.00       +2.54%
International Consolidated Airlines      179.25       -3.68%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2108.00       -2.95%
BP                                       287.10       -2.76%
Glencore                                 175.67       -2.59%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     246.85       -2.47%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   297.00       +8.39%
Aggreko                                  427.30       +4.22%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       67.40       +4.01%
Ascential                                294.10       +3.92%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  3202.00       +3.49%
Tp Icap                                  293.40      -12.63%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    774.00       -6.63%
Cineworld Group                           33.04       -6.27%
Easyjet                                  563.70       -4.62%
Provident Financial                      177.35       -4.14%

FTSE 350
AIM
MobilityOne                               14.50      +61.11%
CAP-XX                                     4.05      +52.83%
Scapa Group                              126.80      +38.43%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.32      +34.04%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.56      +24.44%
Origo Partners                             0.12      -24.24%
Kibo Mining                                0.18      -17.78%
Shield Therapeutics                      112.50      -11.42%
Physiomics                                 6.45       -9.79%
Thor Mining                                0.63       -9.35%

Overall Market
Worldsec                                   5.00      +42.86%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim       19.00      -11.63%
