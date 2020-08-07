FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2385.00 +10.57% Rightmove 629.10 +8.88% Hargreaves Lansdown 1898.75 +4.04% Smith & Nephew 1576.00 +2.64% Ocado Group 2260.00 +2.54% International Consolidated Airlines 179.25 -3.68% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2108.00 -2.95% BP 287.10 -2.76% Glencore 175.67 -2.59% Rolls-Royce Holdings 246.85 -2.47% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 297.00 +8.39% Aggreko 427.30 +4.22% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 67.40 +4.01% Ascential 294.10 +3.92% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3202.00 +3.49% Tp Icap 293.40 -12.63% Bank Of Georgia Group 774.00 -6.63% Cineworld Group 33.04 -6.27% Easyjet 563.70 -4.62% Provident Financial 177.35 -4.14% FTSE 350 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2385.00 +10.57% Rightmove 629.10 +8.88% Spirent Communications 297.00 +8.39% Aggreko 427.30 +4.22% Hargreaves Lansdown 1898.75 +4.04% Tp Icap 293.40 -12.63% Bank Of Georgia Group 774.00 -6.63% Cineworld Group 33.04 -6.27% Easyjet 563.70 -4.62% Provident Financial 177.35 -4.14% AIM MobilityOne 14.50 +61.11% CAP-XX 4.05 +52.83% Scapa Group 126.80 +38.43% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.32 +34.04% Red Emperor Resources 0.56 +24.44% Origo Partners 0.12 -24.24% Kibo Mining 0.18 -17.78% Shield Therapeutics 112.50 -11.42% Physiomics 6.45 -9.79% Thor Mining 0.63 -9.35% Overall Market MobilityOne 14.50 +61.11% CAP-XX 4.05 +52.83% Worldsec 5.00 +42.86% Scapa Group 126.80 +38.43% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.32 +34.04% Origo Partners 0.12 -24.24% Kibo Mining 0.18 -17.78% Tp Icap 293.40 -12.63% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 19.00 -11.63% Shield Therapeutics 112.50 -11.42%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -