StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company Capita said it had secured an extension to its contracts, worth £355m, with Transport for London to continue to manage London's congestion charge, low emission zone and ultra low emission zone.
The deal included an extension to Capita's work on the existing schemes, from October 2021 to October 2026, and new work associated with the expansion of ultra low emission zone (ULEZ), direct vision standards (DVS), low emission zone (LEZ) and their operations to October 2026, the company said.
The contracts would see Capita delivering an expanded scope of work, with the company providing further services on TfL's behalf.
Capita anticipated recruiting and training an additional 900 new staff to deliver the expanded service.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
