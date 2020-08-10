StockMarketWire.com - Clinical artificial intelligence technology company Sensyne Health said it had reached a settlement agreement with former chief financial officer Lorimer Headley.
The company reiterated that Headley, who left the company in March, had made allegations against chief executive Paul Drayson.
'The board arranged for these allegations to be investigated by an independent law firm and they found that the allegations were not supported by the evidence,' Sensyne Health said.
'The board has decided, to avoid further legal costs and distraction for the business and in recognition of Mr Headley's contribution to Sensyne Health, to make a payment as compensation for loss of office to Mr Headley of £150k and a contribution of £200k towards his legal fees,' it added.
'As part of that settlement the board has also agreed to provide outplacement assistance up to a value of £30k.'
'This constitutes full and final settlement of all claims in relation to his employment.'
'Following termination of his employment, Mr Headley also received a payment in lieu of his three-month contractual notice period and a payment in lieu of accrued but untaken holiday.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
