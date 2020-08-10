StockMarketWire.com - Information Management software company Ideagen said its trading in the first quarter of the financial year had remained 'robust' even as its aviation business remained suppressed but 'stable' as a result of COVID-19 challenges.
The company also announced the acquisition of Qualsys, a Sheffield-based supplier of electronic quality management Software for £15.6m.
The acquisition would provide Ideagen with a 'strong growth opportunity accelerating the existing development roadmap of Ideagen's Q-Pulse product,' the company said.
'It is expected that the acquisition will make a contribution of £0.6m to the Group's adjusted EBITDA within the current financial year to 30 April 2021 and £1.5m in the year to 30 April 2022,' it added.
At 8:18am: [LON:IDEA] Ideagen PLC share price was +5p at 181p
