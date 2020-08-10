StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened stronger on Monday after China released positive factory data, though US-Sino relations remained strained following the arrest in Hong Kong of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under national security laws.
At 0820, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 52.3 points, or 0.9%, at 6,084.48.
Fashion retailer Superdry leapt 14% to 134.36p even as its first-quarter revenue slumped by almost a quarter, though the company said the fall wasn't as deep as it had initially expected.
Superdry also announced that it had entered into a new £70m financing facility with existing lenders HSBC and BNPP, extending the term until January 2023.
Shipping services provider Clarkson rallied 10% to £23.15, having reinstated its dividend after a strong performance in its broking division bolstered its first-half profit.
Clarkson would pay the equivalent of its deferred 2019 final dividend of 53p per share as an interim dividend. It also declared a further interim dividend of 25p, unchanged on-year.
Transport company FirstGroup advanced 8.0% to 41.91p while welcoming an eight-week extension by the UK government of funding for the bus industry.
Power generation group ContourGlobal fell 1.8% to 197.8p despite maintaining a commitment to grow its annual dividend by 10% after reporting a higher first-half profit.
Professional services group Capita firmed 3.9% to 38.5p on securing a £355m contract extension with Transport for London to continue managing the city's congestion charge and low emissions zones.
Life sciences company investor Syncona shed 0.3% to 255.3p, even as it posted a positive return in the June quarter amid an increase in the value of its portfolio companies.
Syncona's net asset value return for the three months through June was 13.5%, with net assets of £1.41bn, or 210.7p per share.
Mining company Polymetal International edged up 0.1% to £20.14 amid news it had formed a joint venture with Rosgeology to carry out exploration in Bashkortostan, Russia.
Subprime lender Morses Club jumped 9.7% to 55.97p on announcing that its collections and sales were both on an improving trend.
Pharmaceutical services provider Open Orphan gained 5.6% to 14.18p after it won a £4m contract from a 'top three' global pharmaceutical company.
Clinical artificial intelligence technology group Sensyne Health fell 2.7% to 31.15p, having reached a settlement agreement with former chief financial officer Lorimer Headley.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
