StockMarketWire.com - Peru-focused oil company PetroTal said it had shut down the Bretana oil field due to civil unrest outside an oil-field camp that saw three protesters die.
The unrest had been conducted by the same group that recently took over Petroperu's Pump Station No.5 at Saramiriza seeking government assistance against the Covid-19 crisis.
PetroTal said that in the late hours of 8 August and into the early hours of 9 August, an armed group of protesters confronted the national police force.
About a dozen injuries amongst the police and protesters were reported, with three other injured protesters dying from their injuries.
All non-essential personnel had been evacuated from the oil field, with a key group remaining on hand to commence production when appropriate, the company said.
The field closure was expected to last until an inquiry into the incident was completed.
PetroTal said it had requested enhanced security at Bretana from police due to the attack at the pump station.
The police had dispatched about 40 officers to act in a preventive manner to discourage any violence from the protesters.
Charges were expected to be laid against those protesters that acted unlawfully, the company said.
