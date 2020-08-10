StockMarketWire.com - Mineral mining company European Metals said drilling had commenced at the Cinovec lithium-tin project in the Czech Republic.

A total of 19 resource drill holes would be completed during this campaign for a total of 5,550 m, with the first hole 'well advanced,' the company said.

Drilling was aimed at converting a 'sufficient portion of the existing Indicated Mineral Resource to the measured resource category and subsequently to a mineral reserve, to cover the first two years of the scheduled mining plan and obtaining a sufficient amount of ore samples for the next phase of metallurgical testing,' the company said.

'A further two hydro-geological drill holes and four geotechnical drill holes are planned once resource drilling has been completed. ' it added.

