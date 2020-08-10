StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to the gambling and broadcasting sectors Quixant said chief financial officer Guy Millward was standing down to focus on other challenges.

Millward joined the company on 1 October 2018 and would stand down on 21 August.

Quixant said it had identified an interim CFO, further details of whom would be given in due course.


At 9:47am: [LON:QXT] Quixant share price was -1p at 114p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com