StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to the gambling and broadcasting sectors Quixant said chief financial officer Guy Millward was standing down to focus on other challenges.
Millward joined the company on 1 October 2018 and would stand down on 21 August.
Quixant said it had identified an interim CFO, further details of whom would be given in due course.
At 9:47am: [LON:QXT] Quixant share price was -1p at 114p
