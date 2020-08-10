StockMarketWire.com - Mineral explorer Alien Metals said it was working to complete the proposed acquisition of the Elizabeth Hill project in Australia 'as soon as possible'.
Alien Metals said it was working closely with the advisors of the project's current owner, Karratha Metals.
A dispatch of a notice of meeting to Karratha Metals shareholders was expected in the coming week, Alien Metals said, with a vote on the deal expected in mid-September.
The company also said it planned to submit a programme of work in the coming weeks to facilitate a first pass trenching programme at Elizabeth Hill.
