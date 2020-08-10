StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Bluejay Mining said it had finalised a fieldwork programme for its Thunderstone project in southern Greenland.
Completion of the 'low-cost' plan followed delays related to Covid-10 travel restrictions.
Mobilisation of a field crew was scheduled for late-August, the company said.
The programme was focussed on following up on several high-priority gold, platinum group elements and base metal geochemical anomalies identified as part of Bluejay's recent re-analysis of historical stream sediments.
'Our new Thunderstone licences represent a true greenfield region of Greenland that has received almost no commercial exploration previously,' chief executive Roderick McIllree said.
'The diverse geology in these regional licences provide the scale and potential for a wide range of metals and deposit types.'
At 2:12pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.38p at 7.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: