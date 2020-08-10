StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Arkle Resources said fieldwork had restarted at its Mine River and Inishowen gold projects in Ireland.
A team at Mine River, Wicklow, would extend a soil sampling programme east along a gold trend with over 3,000 samples planned.
A similar soil sampling programme would be undertaken at Inishowen in Donegal.
Both programmes were due to be completed in the coming month, after which targets would be prioritised for follow-up trenching and drilling.
At 2:19pm: [LON:ARK] share price was -0.03p at 0.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
