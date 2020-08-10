StockMarketWire.com - Shareholders in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk approved resolutions proposed by investor Everest Alliance to remove certain directors of the company.

Interim chief executive Alya Samokhvalova and company founder Peter Hambro had been been removed as directors as a result of the vote.

Shareholders also voted against the reappointment of former CEO Pavel Mavlovskiy.

The board was now comprised of James W. Cameron, Maksim Kharin, Charlotte Philipps and Katia Ray.

Shareholders also approved a resolution by Everest to arrange for an independent forensic investigation of related party transactions over the past three years.


At 3:04pm: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was -1.82p at 32.68p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com