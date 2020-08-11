StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its Seabourn cruise lines would cancel upcoming sailings for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations.
Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Sojourn would pause operations through to November 25, 2020, December 20 and May 24, respectively.
'The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 to November 20, 2020, depending on the ship, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe,' the company said.
'The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.'
At 8:35am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +52.5p at 1021.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
