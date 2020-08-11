StockMarketWire.com - Game publisher Codemasters upgraded its outlook on performance following a strong start to its new fiscal year.
'Trading since the start of the year has been particularly strong and the board now anticipates that revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings) for the full year will be significantly ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
These revised expectations were driven by the particularly strong performance to date both of the annual instalment of its Formula One title, F1 2020, and the continued strength of the company's growing back catalogue of games, the company said.
Fast & Furious Crossroads, which was released on 7 August 2020, had to date performed as anticipated, and the company reported that levels of pre-orders from both retailers and consumers for the title launches scheduled for the remainder of the year also remained consistent with original expectations.
The company also confirmed launch dates for further titles including Project Cars 3 and DIRT 5, for 28 August 2020, and 16 October, respectively.
At 8:38am: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was +25.5p at 402.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
