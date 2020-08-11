StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had made three acquisitions in England for a combined £36.8m and signed a new £151m loan facility.
The acquired assets were located in Colchester, Exeter and Nottingham.
The loan facility, signed with Barclays, Santander and Lloyds, replaced an existing one worth £76, which was due to expire in 2022.
The new facility provided a three-year term and included an option to extend for a further two-years.
'The additional funds available to the company will be used for future asset purchases,' it said.
At 9:13am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was +3p at 152p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
