StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience said it had signed an agreement with Verizon to deliver its 'human experience management' offering.
Human experience management (HXM) enables organisations to improve the employee experience of their digital business applications by reducing down time and wait time, the company said.
The agreement was for an additional offering to its master services agreement with Verizon.
At 9:56am: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was +16p at 96.5p
