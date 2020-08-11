StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had entered into a research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to accelerate the development of its potential acute myeloid leukemia treatment.
The agreement was envisaged as the first step of a larger program that aims to achieve clinical proof of concept for HEMO-CAR-T for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, the company said.
'We are confident that this collaboration will dramatically accelerate the development of our CAR-T product candidate, which we believe will have a significant and positive impact in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, for which there is currently no real effective treatment,' it added
At 10:08am: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was +0.24p at 9.2p
