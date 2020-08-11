StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Gvc Holdings                             771.20       +7.71%
International Consolidated Airlines      216.40       +7.29%
Informa                                  422.70       +5.54%
Evraz                                    344.35       +5.53%
Barclays                                 111.99       +5.02%
Polymetal International                 1935.25       -3.86%
Fresnillo                               1248.75       -3.42%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2263.00       -1.48%
Rentokil Initial                         534.10       -0.98%
Segro                                    968.10       -0.59%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           52.76      +28.53%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       77.13      +10.19%
Virgin Money UK                           97.44       +9.58%
Gamesys Group                           1112.00       +8.38%
Plus500                                 1357.75       +8.36%
Centamin                                 207.50       -5.42%
Hochschild Mining                        286.70       -4.50%
Petropavlovsk                             31.90       -4.49%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     820.00       -2.38%
Ninety One                               215.10       -2.14%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.35      +40.00%
MobilityOne                               14.50      +31.82%
Morses Club                               75.00      +25.00%
Westmount Energy                          21.70      +20.56%
Actual Experience                         95.00      +18.01%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.63      -22.70%
Adams                                      8.25      -21.43%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.30      -16.40%
Tower Resources                            0.34      -16.25%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   14.75      -11.94%

Overall Market
