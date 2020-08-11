FTSE 100 Gvc Holdings 771.20 +7.71% International Consolidated Airlines 216.40 +7.29% Informa 422.70 +5.54% Evraz 344.35 +5.53% Barclays 111.99 +5.02% Polymetal International 1935.25 -3.86% Fresnillo 1248.75 -3.42% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2263.00 -1.48% Rentokil Initial 534.10 -0.98% Segro 968.10 -0.59% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 52.76 +28.53% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 77.13 +10.19% Virgin Money UK 97.44 +9.58% Gamesys Group 1112.00 +8.38% Plus500 1357.75 +8.36% Centamin 207.50 -5.42% Hochschild Mining 286.70 -4.50% Petropavlovsk 31.90 -4.49% Icg Enterprise Trust 820.00 -2.38% Ninety One 215.10 -2.14% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 52.76 +28.53% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 77.13 +10.19% Virgin Money UK 97.44 +9.58% Gamesys Group 1112.00 +8.38% Plus500 1357.75 +8.36% Centamin 207.50 -5.42% Hochschild Mining 286.70 -4.50% Petropavlovsk 31.90 -4.49% Polymetal International 1935.25 -3.86% Fresnillo 1248.75 -3.42% AIM Kibo Mining 0.35 +40.00% MobilityOne 14.50 +31.82% Morses Club 75.00 +25.00% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Actual Experience 95.00 +18.01% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.63 -22.70% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Polo Resources Limited 1.30 -16.40% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25% Okyo Pharma Corporation 14.75 -11.94% Overall Market Kibo Mining 0.35 +40.00% MobilityOne 14.50 +31.82% Cineworld Group 52.76 +28.53% Morses Club 75.00 +25.00% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.63 -22.70% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 15.00 -20.63% Polo Resources Limited 1.30 -16.40% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
