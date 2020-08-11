StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said British unit P&O Cruises had extended a pause on operations until 12 November, citing restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It had also cancelled two long cruises due to depart in January: Aurora's Caribbean and South America Adventure and Arcadia's World Cruise.
Carnival's Italian unit Costa, meanwhile, said it was planning to restart its operations from Italian ports gradually on 6 September.
The first ship to set sail would be Costa Deliziosa, offering weekly cruises from Trieste to destinations in Greece.
That ship would be followed by Costa Diadema, on September 19, operating seven-day cruises from Genoa to Italy and Malta.
