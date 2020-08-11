StockMarketWire.com - Pre-clinical antibody supplier Fusion Antibodies welcomed news that Queens University Belfast (QUB) had won £50k of government funding for life sciences research.
'As a partner of QUB, Fusion can maximise this opportunity through increased research, innovation and productivity,' the company said.
Fusion and QUB had not agreed to any financial arrangements for the grant, and the arrangement was not expected to materially impact Fusion's revenue or working capital position, it added.
At 3:01pm: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was -7.5p at 92.5p
