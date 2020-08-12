StockMarketWire.com - Retirement products provider Just Group said John Hastings-Bass would join the company as chairman with effect from 13 August 2020.
Bass was chair of BMS Group, the private equity backed global insurance broking group, and until 2017, was chair of publicly quoted Novae Group. He had over 35 years' experience in the insurance and reinsurance sectors.
Chris Gibson-Smith would step down as chair on 13 August 2020, following publication of the company's interim financial results on that day.
The retirement of Chris Gibson-Smith from the board followed his statement on 12 March 2020 of his intention to step down as soon as a suitable successor had been identified.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
