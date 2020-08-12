StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals said it had appointed Canadian investment bank IBK Capital to assist with project-level funding and the joint venture process for its Donovan 2 copper-gold project in Mexico.
Alien Metals said it had been been in discussions with 'several' mining companies who had declared an interest in a joint venture partnership for the project.
'The company considers the appointment of a North American investment bank such as IBK Capital, with their extensive experience of such transactions, to be a prudent step in maximising the value of the project for all parties,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
