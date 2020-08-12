StockMarketWire.com - Digital music group 7digital said it had signed a new contract with Triller to power a social music video app.
Triller was an AI-powered app that allowsed users to choose music 'to create auto-edited, professional-quality videos which can be published on the app or shared via social media channels,' 7digital said.
7digital would provide Triller with access to its global catalogue of more than 80m tracks by licensing its API for music sampling and full-length audio streaming.
The agreement was for an initial minimum term of 18 months and commenced immediately
7digital said it would receive both a monthly licensing fee and usage-based payments to capture Triller's future growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
