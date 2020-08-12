StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger noted that Southern Gold, of which it owned 17.1%, had reported positive drilling results at its Aphae project in South Korea.
The drilling had shown several high to moderate grade gold and silver intersections, including broad near surface gold mineralisation.
Southern Gold was planing to implement a follow-up drilling program and ground magnetic survey to target extensions with large project scale prospectivity becoming apparent.
At 8:55am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 23.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: