StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare intellectual property investor NetScientific said a company it planned to acquire, EMV Capital, had led a £2.3m funding round in Edinburgh-based antenna developer Sofant Technologies.
Scottish Investment Bank, Old College Capital, Kelvin Capital and Wealth Club participated in the pre-series A syndicated round.
This transaction increased assets under advisory by EMV Capital in Sofant by a further £1.6m.
NetScientific's proposed acquisition of EMVC would be voted on at a general meeting on 24 August.
At 1:17pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was +0.63p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: