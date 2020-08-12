StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Angus Energy said it had agreed to sell all of the output from the Saltfleetby gas field in East Lincolnshire to Shell.
The terms of the offtake agreement were in line with company assumptions, Angus Energy said, adding that it was 'pleased to have such a robust partner for gas sales.'
At 1:46pm: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was +0.4p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: