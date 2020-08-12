StockMarketWire.com - Treatment delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it had achieved a successful trial result involving the potential use of its technology for Covid-19 vaccines.
The company said its delivery system loaded with coronavirus plasmid had successfully transfected human embryonic kidney cells in vitro and induced an expression of the spike protein in the cells.
The result was the second stage of a three-stage plan for the company's Covid-19 proof-of concept-research project being undertaken with Evotec International.
The third stage would attempt to demonstrate expression of the spike protein in target cells in a murine target.
'The global pandemic continues to dominate all of our lives and we are extremely excited to be moving onto the next stage of our Covid-19 project,' chief executive Nigel Theobald said.
Theobold said a successful outcome would determine the company's next work streams and how it might collaborate with partners.
'We look forward to providing updates on this project and our other work streams in due course,' he added.
At 2:32pm: (LON:N4P) N4 Pharma Plc Ord 0.4p share price was +4.05p at 12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
