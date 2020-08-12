StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Telit Communications said several of its module families had been certified by Microsoft as part of its Azure device catalog.
Azure's certified for IoT program featured more than 1,000 IoT devices certified to work with Azure IoT Hub, Azure IoT Edge and IoT Plug and Play.
At 2:36pm: [LON:TCM] Telit Communications PLC share price was +0.8p at 142.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
