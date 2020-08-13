Interim Result
13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
13/08/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
13/08/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
13/08/2020 Tui AG (TUI)
13/08/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
13/08/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
13/08/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
13/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
13/08/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
13/08/2020 Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CMCL)
Final Result
13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
13/08/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
13/08/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
AGM / EGM
13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
Trading Statement
13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
Ex-Dividend
13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
13/08/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
13/08/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
13/08/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
13/08/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
13/08/2020 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
13/08/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
13/08/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
13/08/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
13/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
13/08/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
13/08/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
13/08/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
13/08/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
13/08/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
13/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
13/08/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
13/08/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
13/08/2020 Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Eur (directors-see EBOX) (BOXE)
13/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
13/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
13/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/08/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
13/08/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
13/08/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
13/08/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
13/08/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/08/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
13/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
13/08/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
13/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
13/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
13/08/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
13/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com