CA
14/08/2020 13:30 Monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
14/08/2020 07:30 Import price index
14/08/2020 07:30 PPI
CN
14/08/2020 04:00 House price index
14/08/2020 04:30 Fixed assets investment
14/08/2020 04:30 Industrial output
14/08/2020 04:30 Retail sales
ES
14/08/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
EU
14/08/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/08/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate GDP
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate employment
14/08/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/08/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
FR
14/08/2020 07:45 CPI
IE
14/08/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
JP
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary industry index
14/08/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales
US
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary productivity & costs
14/08/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial production & capacity utilization
14/08/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/08/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/08/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
