StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications company Airtel Africa said it had teamed up with Standard Chartered to work together to create products aimed at enhancing the accessibility of financial services across Africa.
Under the partnership, Airtel Money's customers would be able to make real-time online deposits and withdrawals from Standard Chartered bank accounts, receive international money transfers directly to their wallets, and access savings products amongst other services.
'This partnership supports Airtel Africa's efforts to expand the range and depth of its Airtel Money offerings across its 19 million customer base, with new products and services helping to promote the wider adoption of mobile money and increasing financial inclusion,' the company said.
At 8:35am: [LON:AAF] Airtel Africa PLC share price was -0.85p at 59.15p
