StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Condor Gold reported narrower annual losses after it banked proceeds from the disposal of a project in Nicaragua.
For the six-month period to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £355K from £652K.
The company generated proceeds of £478k from the sale of its Potrerillos exploration and exploitation concession in Nicaragua.
Condor said it continued to de-risk the La India project by 'fulfilling conditions of the Environmental Permit to construct and operate a new mine at La India by making significant progress with land acquisition, engineering and other technical studies.'
'The objective remains to commence site preparation and place a deposit on a processing plant by the end of 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: