StockMarketWire.com - US retail sales rose 1.2% in July to $536.0bn, according to the Census Bureau.
The rise was weaker than market expectations of a 2.0% increase.
Core retail sales, however, which exclude motor and vehicle parts, rose 1.9%, ahead of expectations of a 1.3% increase.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
