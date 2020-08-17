StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security group Falanx said it had won a contract from 'one of the major suppliers of services to the UK public sector'.
The company would provide its recently launched Triarii platform to several UK public sector organisations through a new reseller partnership.
'Whilst the immediate recurring revenues are relatively modest at this stage, these are expected to grow over time,' Falanx said.
'The Triarii service is a strategic component of the customer's platform and, as that platform grows in size, revenues are expected to grow alongside.'
'The opportunity for deployment of additional services, as and when they arise, will also lead to incremental recurring revenues from solutions such as the group's Managed Endpoint Detection and Response.'
At 8:12am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was +0.23p at 1.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
