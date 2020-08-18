StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced it has issued additional shares.
In connection with existing employee share and option plans, the company has issued 2,392 shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com with a nominal value of €0.04 each, which it said rank pari passu with existing shares in the company.
It is expected that admission of the shares on the London Stock Exchange and on Euronext Amsterdam will become effective on or around 9.00 a.m. CET on 19 August 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
